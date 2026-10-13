All NewsVictorville News

Two Victorville Residents Arrested After Deputies Find Suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:22 am | Oct. 13, 2026 Updated 10:22 am | Oct. 13, 2026
Two Victorville Residents Arrested
(Photo courtesy: Victorville Police Department)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Victorville residents were arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales after deputies recovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assigned to the Hesperia Station Gang Investigations Team conducted the traffic stop on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at approximately 6:16 p.m. near Bear Valley Road and Fifth Avenue in Victorville.

During the stop, deputies reportedly observed a passenger, identified as 33-year-old Fatima Cardenas of Victorville, throwing a bag out of the vehicle’s window before the vehicle came to a stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jose Cardenas Tinajero, also of Victorville, was found to be on probation for narcotics sales, authorities said.

Deputies recovered the discarded bag and found suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a methamphetamine pipe inside, according to the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the investigation, deputies also recovered a digital scale and U.S. currency.

Both Cardenas Tinajero and Cardenas were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale (Health and Safety Code 11351), conspiracy to commit a crime (Penal Code 182) and destruction or concealment of evidence (Penal Code 135).

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities did not specify the quantities of the suspected narcotics recovered or the amount of currency seized.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

ADVERTISEMENT

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:22 am | Oct. 13, 2026 Updated 10:22 am | Oct. 13, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us