Two Victorville Residents Arrested After Deputies Find Suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Victorville residents were arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales after deputies recovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assigned to the Hesperia Station Gang Investigations Team conducted the traffic stop on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at approximately 6:16 p.m. near Bear Valley Road and Fifth Avenue in Victorville.

During the stop, deputies reportedly observed a passenger, identified as 33-year-old Fatima Cardenas of Victorville, throwing a bag out of the vehicle’s window before the vehicle came to a stop.

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The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jose Cardenas Tinajero, also of Victorville, was found to be on probation for narcotics sales, authorities said.

Deputies recovered the discarded bag and found suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a methamphetamine pipe inside, according to the department.

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During the investigation, deputies also recovered a digital scale and U.S. currency.

Both Cardenas Tinajero and Cardenas were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale (Health and Safety Code 11351), conspiracy to commit a crime (Penal Code 182) and destruction or concealment of evidence (Penal Code 135).

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Authorities did not specify the quantities of the suspected narcotics recovered or the amount of currency seized.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

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