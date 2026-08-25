Highway 18 Closed After Robertson’s Double-Tanker And BMW SUV Crash In Lucerne Valley; Two Drivers Airlifted

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Both lanes of Highway 18 are closed Tuesday following a serious crash involving a Robertson’s truck and a BMW in Lucerne Valley.

The crash was reported at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2026, on State Route 18 near Meridian Road. Initial CHP logs described the incident as a head-on traffic collision involving a Robertson’s double-tanker semi truck and a BMW SUV.

The semi sustained extensive damage, with its cab overturned and a tanker trailer on its side. CHP logs reported debris in the roadway and indicated both lanes were blocked.

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Firefighters worked to extricate the semi driver from the overturned cab. By 11:20 a.m., CHP logs reported the driver had been extricated and was able to walk from the truck to a fire engine while crews waited for an air ambulance.

(Photo courtesy of Pam Romero Hardwick)

The BMW driver was airlifted to an unknown hospital, according to the CHP logs. An additional air ambulance was requested for the semi driver.

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Authorities also requested a sweeper for powder cement at the scene, with the CHP log indicating the cleanup was a larger issue than the tow truck could handle.

By 11:28 a.m., CHP reported both lanes of Highway 18 were closed for an unknown duration. Additional information about the drivers’ injuries was not immediately available.

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Motorists should expect significant delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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(Photo courtesy of Pam Romero Hardwick)

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