Fire Crews Test Cutting-Edge Battery Powered Extrication Equipment

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In a relentless pursuit of staying at the forefront of technological advancements, the San Bernardino County Fire Department has joined forces with various extrication equipment companies to put new battery powered extrication tools to the test.

Yesterday, multiple fire crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department underwent extensive training, exploring the capabilities of cutting-edge equipment from Amkus, Holmatro, Hurst, and Genesis. This hands-on training took place at the generous facility provided by Apple Auto in San Bernardino.

(A representative provides a hands on demonstration of the extrication tools. (Credit: SB County Fire)

Firefighters had the opportunity to work side by side with company representatives, testing and evaluating each brand’s performance. Not only did this training session allow firefighters, both experienced and new, to familiarize themselves with different extrication techniques, but it also served as a platform to assess the advantages offered by different brands, models, and types of equipment.

Constantly seeking ways to enhance operational safety and efficiency, the SBCoFD Apparatus & Tool/Equipment Committees actively scout for innovative technologies and equipment.

(Credit: SB County Fire)

