Barstow Native Justin Lendway Appointed Interim Fire Chief as District Marks 100 Years

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow native Justin Lendway has been appointed interim fire chief of the Barstow Fire Protection District, bringing more than 30 years of fire service experience to the leadership position as the district celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The City of Barstow announced the appointment on October 13, 2026, following several weeks of mentorship and collaboration between Lendway and outgoing Interim Fire Chief Bruce English.

English, who temporarily stepped into the leadership role to help guide the department, will return his full attention to his position as the city’s chief resilience officer.

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In that role, English will continue working to make Barstow a safer, more livable and resilient community. He will also remain available to support Lendway as needed.

Lendway, who was born and raised in Barstow, began his fire service career with the Barstow Fire Protection District in 1995 as a fire explorer.

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He became a full-time firefighter and paramedic in 2005 and advanced through the ranks, serving as a fire engineer, fire captain and battalion chief before being named interim fire chief.

“Leading this department in its 100th year is a privilege and responsibility I take seriously,” said Lendway. “Being born and raised in Barstow has not only given me operational knowledge of this great city but also a unique appreciation and dedication to our people and our community.”

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Lendway holds degrees in fire science and certifications as a hazardous materials specialist and company officer. He has also completed executive leadership training through the All-American Leadership Academy.

City Manager Rochelle Clayton expressed confidence in Lendway’s ability to lead the department, citing his experience and connections to the community.

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“Justin knows our firefighters and, as well as our local community, from the inside out,” said Clayton. “We look forward to a smooth transition that empowers a local leader like Justin, and we are confident that his deep-rooted knowledge of Barstow and the Fire District will serve the community well as he steps into this role.”

The Barstow Fire Protection District was incorporated in 1926 and is entering its second century of service.

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As interim fire chief, Lendway will oversee daily department operations, emergency response services and personnel while maintaining the district’s operational readiness and commitment to serving the Barstow community.

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