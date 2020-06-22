Apple Valley Aquatic Center will reopen June 27th with guidelines amid COVID-19

APPLE VALLEY, Calif-– The Town of Apple Valley will reopen the Aquatic Center to the community on Saturday, June 27.

Social distancing measures will be in place for all programs offered.

“The pool has always been a popular destination and public amenity for our residents and swim teams,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “I’m pleased we can finally reopen the pool just in time for summer!”

Programs offered include Morning Lap Swim, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays. During Lap Swim, swimmers will circle swim, with a maximum of two persons per lane. At 9 a.m. the number of lanes we will be reduced from 8 to 6 to accommodate swim lessons as necessary.

Aqua ZUMBA classes will resume with limited capacity reduced to accommodate social distancing.

Private and Semi-Private Swim Lesson registrations will take place at the Recreation front counter inside Town Hall. Participants must be from the same household and children who cannot swim short distances unaided must have a same-household parent or guardian in the water to assist the instructor. Children who can swim short distances unaided will not require a parent. A lifeguard will always be present and ready to physically assist when needed. No Group Lessons will be offered.

Public Swim will resume daily from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with limited capacity of 160 patrons or 50% of the pool’s capacity. Online pre-registration is available for this program, with a daily cap of 120 registrants. Walk-in registrations will also be limited. The public is encouraged to pre-register.

Pre-register online at www.AVRecreation.org or by calling the Recreation Department at (760) 240-7880.

The Aquatic Center is located inside Civic Center Park at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley, CA 92307.

(Town of Apple Valley news release)