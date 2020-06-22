All News
3 arrested following month-long shooting investigation near Hook Park in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said three suspects have been arrested following nearly a month-long investigation into a shooting near Hook Park in Victorville.
On May 24, 2020, at approximately 9:12 pm, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of occupants in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 15000 block of Arlette Drive in Victorville.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the caller reported a Mercedes and a Hyundai were near Hook Park and fled the area after exchanging gunfire.
As deputies conducted a search, 37-year-old Adrianne Chambers, a resident of Victorville, called 911 and reported that someone from an unknown car had shot at her Mercedes in the area Roy Rogers Drive and Amargosa Road.
Chambers also told dispatch she had left the location with a friend after the Mercedes broke down and she was unsure where the vehicle was towed to.
Deputies investigating the shooting discovered Chambers had been in the vehicle with 37-year-old Marquise Eugene Rangel and several juveniles when the shooting occurred, officials said.
Through investigation, they also learned Rangel drove his son and several of his friends to fight another group of juveniles and his son was beaten up. When the other group left in a Hyundai Rangel started following them, officials said.
“He began ramming the Hyundai and ultimately exchanged gunfire with Jaylan Moore, the driver of the Hyundai,” stated sheriff’s officials. “In an effort to keep Rangel out of trouble, she had a friend pick her up and Rangel left the scene in the Mercedes. Chambers then called and made the false report.”
Officials sad no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Chambers and Moore were detained and interviewed during the initial investigation. Chambers, a resident of Victorville was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for accessory to a crime. Jaylan Moore, a resident of Perris, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. Both have since been released and await their court dates.
An arrest warrant was authored and granted for Rangel and on June 15, 2020, Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) located Rangel at a home in Victorville. He was taken into custody without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center for attempted murder.
At a June 19, 2020 court appearance, Rangel’s charge was changed to assault with a deadly weapon and his next scheduled court date set for June 24, 2020.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Boydston at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
