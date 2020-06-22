All News
2 Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle Near Apple Valley Golf Course
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people out on a walk suffered critical injuries when a driver hit the pedestrians on Father’s Day Sunday.
It happened at about 7:38 PM on June 21, 2020, near the Apple Valley golf course in the 19900 block of Tomahawk Road.
Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested two medical helicopters to land on the golf course and airlift the patients to out of area trauma centers.
Based on preliminary information, both pedestrians were in a cross walk when they were struck by a vehicle.
Sheriff’s officials at the scene confirmed this was not a hit-and-run. No other information was available for release.
Additional details will be updated as they become available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
2 Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle Near Apple Valley Golf Course
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people out on a walk suffered critical injuries when a driver hit the pedestrians...
Police investigating shooting outside Cardenas Market in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No victims or suspects have been located following a shooting outside of the Cardenas Market on...
Man shot outside liquor store in Apple Valley Saturday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted to a trauma hospital after he was shot Saturday night in...
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed a woman was found dead inside a parked van in Apple Valley...
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Saturday night crash was airlifted to a trauma center. At about...
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News5 days ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News6 days ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News6 days ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News5 days ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News6 days ago
Accident on NB-15 in the Cajon Pass causing delays Tuesday morning
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville Parolee Arrested for the Assault of a 62-year-old Man in Rialto