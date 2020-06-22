2 Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle Near Apple Valley Golf Course

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people out on a walk suffered critical injuries when a driver hit the pedestrians on Father’s Day Sunday.

It happened at about 7:38 PM on June 21, 2020, near the Apple Valley golf course in the 19900 block of Tomahawk Road.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested two medical helicopters to land on the golf course and airlift the patients to out of area trauma centers.

Based on preliminary information, both pedestrians were in a cross walk when they were struck by a vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials at the scene confirmed this was not a hit-and-run. No other information was available for release.

Additional details will be updated as they become available.

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near the Apple Valley Golf Course on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of LLN)

