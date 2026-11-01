Victorville Woman Arrested After Apartment Fire Leaves Several Puppies With Burns

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 67-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night after deputies determined she intentionally started a fire inside an apartment, leaving several puppies with minor burns, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at approximately 8:51 p.m. on October 29, 2026, in the 14400 block of El Evado Road near Begonia Road.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies determined Phyllis Carraway had intentionally started the fire inside the apartment.

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“The fire caused damage to the stove, a kennel containing several puppies, and other property within the apartment,” Smith said.

Several puppies sustained minor burns to their lower bodies as a result of the fire, according to Smith.

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Carraway was arrested on suspicion of arson of property and intentional animal cruelty, violations of Penal Code sections 451(d) and 597(a). She was transported to and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Public booking records listed bail at $30,000 and a scheduled court appearance at Victorville Superior Court on November 2, 2026, at 8 a.m., in Department NF.

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