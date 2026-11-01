Victorville Man, 43, Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Hit-And-Run And Failure To Yield

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Victorville man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash and failing to yield to deputies attempting to stop his vehicle.

The collision was reported at approximately 10:38 p.m. on October 29, 2026, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Spring Valley Parkway.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that the suspect vehicle fled the scene but was quickly located by responding deputies.

ADVERTISEMENT

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver initially failed to yield and continued driving, according to a written statement provided by Smith. The vehicle eventually stopped near Peach Avenue and Bear Valley Road.

Deputies immediately detained the driver, identified as Pierre Howard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard was arrested on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher, hit-and-run involving property damage, and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.

Smith said Howard also had an outstanding warrant for a separate alleged violation involving driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest logs listed $50,000 bail for the evading allegation and $10,000 bail for the new DUI and hit-and-run allegations. The separate DUI warrant was listed as a no-bail matter.

The records listed court appearances at Victorville Superior Court on November 2, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional details about the collision and the extent of the property damage were not provided.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!