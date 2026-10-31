Woman Serving Bank Fraud Sentence Discovered Missing From Victorville Federal Prison Camp

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old woman serving an 18-month sentence for bank fraud was discovered missing from the minimum-security satellite camp adjacent to Federal Correctional Institution I in Victorville on Friday.

According to a written statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Kristin Renee Edwards Zelonish was discovered missing at approximately 3:30 p.m. on October 30, 2026, officials said.

Zelonish is described as a white woman with blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

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The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was also initiated.

Zelonish was sentenced in the District of Montana’s Missoula Division to 18 months for bank fraud, according to the statement.

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The satellite camp adjacent to FCI I Victorville is a minimum-security facility.

Anyone with information about Zelonish is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service hotline at 1-888-869-4589.

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