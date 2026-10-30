Dog Shot After Charging Deputy And Sheriff’s K-9 During Search For Missing Person In Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A deputy shot and wounded a dog Thursday afternoon after four large dogs charged at a deputy and a Sheriff’s Department bloodhound K-9 during the search for a missing 90-year-old man with cognitive issues in Apple Valley, officials said.
The incident began on October 29, 2026, at approximately 12:35 p.m., when deputies from the Apple Valley Station responded to the 21000 block of Ramona Avenue regarding the missing man, according to Jenny Smith, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
“During the search, deputies deployed a Sheriff’s Department blood hound, scent tracking K-9 to assist in locating the missing man,” Smith said in a written statement.
As deputies walked with the K-9, four large dogs, each weighing approximately 100 pounds, charged at the deputy and the K-9 from a nearby residence, officials said.
“A deputy fired at the dogs, striking one,” Smith said. “Deputies immediately requested assistance from Animal Control.”
Deputies located the wounded dog, and an Animal Control officer took the dog to a local animal hospital for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Officials confirmed the missing man has since been located and is being reunited with his family.
No deputies or Sheriff’s Department K-9s were injured during the incident, officials said. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.