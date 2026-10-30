Dog Shot After Charging Deputy And Sheriff’s K-9 During Search For Missing Person In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A deputy shot and wounded a dog Thursday afternoon after four large dogs charged at a deputy and a Sheriff’s Department bloodhound K-9 during the search for a missing 90-year-old man with cognitive issues in Apple Valley, officials said.

The incident began on October 29, 2026, at approximately 12:35 p.m., when deputies from the Apple Valley Station responded to the 21000 block of Ramona Avenue regarding the missing man, according to Jenny Smith, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“During the search, deputies deployed a Sheriff’s Department blood hound, scent tracking K-9 to assist in locating the missing man,” Smith said in a written statement.

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As deputies walked with the K-9, four large dogs, each weighing approximately 100 pounds, charged at the deputy and the K-9 from a nearby residence, officials said.

“A deputy fired at the dogs, striking one,” Smith said. “Deputies immediately requested assistance from Animal Control.”

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Deputies located the wounded dog, and an Animal Control officer took the dog to a local animal hospital for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials confirmed the missing man has since been located and is being reunited with his family.

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No deputies or Sheriff’s Department K-9s were injured during the incident, officials said. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by: Jacob Anderson)

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