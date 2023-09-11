Gas leak on Baldy Mesa Road prompts emergency road closure

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A construction crew ruptured a natural gas main Monday afternoon, prompting a stretch of Baldy Mesa Road to be closed in both directions near Mesa Street.

Emergency crews arrived and immediately closed off the road to prevent vehicles from going near the construction zone where the leak was active.

No homes or businesses were evacuated, but students walking home from school were asked to avoid the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is requesting that residents close their windows and shut their days if they live nearby.

A nearby resident said they were able to smell the gas, and hear the gas escaping from the compromised pipe.

Victor Valley Transit buses were also affected by the road closure, causing the buses to miss at least three routes along Baldy Mesa Road as result of the gas leak.

No injuries have been reported, and no further details were immediately available.

