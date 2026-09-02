Phelan Road Closed After Vehicle Hits Edison Pole Near Sunny Vista Road

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A stretch of Phelan Road is currently closed between White Road and Baldy Mesa Road after a vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:43 a.m. on September 2, 2026, near Phelan Road and Sunny Vista Road.

CHP logs indicate a white Toyota Tundra struck a pole. Three occupants were reported inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

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Authorities reported the vehicle was about 15 feet off the roadway and down an embankment. An Edison pole was also reported down, prompting a request for Southern California Edison due to an immediate hazard.

A tow truck was requested, and by approximately 2:27 a.m., personnel were on scene in connection with the damaged utility pole.

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At 4:06 a.m., the CHP log indicated county road crews had established a closure on Phelan Road east and west of Sunny Vista Road.

The incident information provided does not indicate how long the roadway is expected to remain closed.

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This is a developing story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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