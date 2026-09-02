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Phelan Road Closed After Vehicle Hits Edison Pole Near Sunny Vista Road

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 7:28 am | Sep. 02, 2026 Updated 7:28 am | Sep. 02, 2026
Phelan Road Closed After Vehicle Hits Edison Pole Near Sunny Vista Road
Phelan Road Closed After Vehicle Hits Edison Pole Near Sunny Vista Road

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A stretch of Phelan Road is currently closed between White Road and Baldy Mesa Road after a vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:43 a.m. on September 2, 2026, near Phelan Road and Sunny Vista Road.

CHP logs indicate a white Toyota Tundra struck a pole. Three occupants were reported inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

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Authorities reported the vehicle was about 15 feet off the roadway and down an embankment. An Edison pole was also reported down, prompting a request for Southern California Edison due to an immediate hazard.

A tow truck was requested, and by approximately 2:27 a.m., personnel were on scene in connection with the damaged utility pole.

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At 4:06 a.m., the CHP log indicated county road crews had established a closure on Phelan Road east and west of Sunny Vista Road.

The incident information provided does not indicate how long the roadway is expected to remain closed.

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This is a developing story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 7:28 am | Sep. 02, 2026 Updated 7:28 am | Sep. 02, 2026
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