Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 8/23 – 9/2/20

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Lake fishing report from August 23 to September 2, 2020.

Report completed by: Anthony

Best Bait: Garlic Shrimp, Garlic Mackerel, Nightcrawlers

Dates covered on this fishing report: 8/23/20 – 9/2/20

Weather conditions: Hot days (approx. 97-104 ̊) and cool nights (approx. 74-81 ̊). We’ve had

many clear sunny days, along with some windy days.

Water Temperature: 76 ̊, Water Level: 100% normal, Clarity: Clear to about 2 feet from

shore.

Last stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 8/27/20

Next stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 9/3/20

Hatchery: Superior Catfish Inc., Arvin, CA (Catfish)

Average size: Most 1.5 – 2.5 pounds. Several caught were in the 5-7 range.

Top Spots of the Week: North Shore, Grassy Bank, Sandy Point

CATCHES OF THE WEEK:

Julio Hidalgo from Phelan and Joel Westbrook from Hesperia landed a solid stringer of 10 catfish weighing in at over 85lb. using shrimp over by the Finger. Great Day!!!!

Sameya Samuels from Victorville landed a solid 7lb catfish using garlic mackerel over on Grassy Bank.

Luis Mendoza from Corona caught a 4lb catfish using garlic mackerel at the Drain. Manuel Mendoza from Corona landed himself a 5lb catfish using garlic mackerel also by the Drain.

Xavier Chavira from San Bernardino caught a beautiful 10lb catfish using Hog Wild by Grassy bank.

Mike Nefferdove from Lucerne Valley reeled in a 6lb catfish using nightcrawlers on North Shore.

Quincy landed himself a nice looking 8lb catfish using garlic shrimp off North Shore.

Baron Strickland from Adelanto reeled a Huge 11.5lb catfish using chicken liver also on North Shore.

Kirra Skjerve from Lucerne Valley caught herself a nice looking 7lb catfish using garlic shrimp over on North Shore. Way to go!!!

Ramon Gollaz from Hesperia landed a nice looking 8.5lb catfish using garlic mackerel at Catfish Cove.

Nickolas Brown from Barstow reeled in a 7lb catfish using shrimp at Catfish Cove.

Hesperia Lake Park is located at 7500 Lake Arrowhead in Hesperia, CA 92345.

