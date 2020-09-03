All News
Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 8/23 – 9/2/20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Lake fishing report from August 23 to September 2, 2020.
- Report completed by: Anthony
- Best Bait: Garlic Shrimp, Garlic Mackerel, Nightcrawlers
- Dates covered on this fishing report: 8/23/20 – 9/2/20
- Weather conditions: Hot days (approx. 97-104 ̊) and cool nights (approx. 74-81 ̊). We’ve had
- many clear sunny days, along with some windy days.
- Water Temperature: 76 ̊, Water Level: 100% normal, Clarity: Clear to about 2 feet from
- shore.
- Last stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 8/27/20
- Next stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 9/3/20
- Hatchery: Superior Catfish Inc., Arvin, CA (Catfish)
- Average size: Most 1.5 – 2.5 pounds. Several caught were in the 5-7 range.
- Top Spots of the Week: North Shore, Grassy Bank, Sandy Point
CATCHES OF THE WEEK:
Hesperia Lake Park is located at 7500 Lake Arrowhead in Hesperia, CA 92345.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter
-
All News6 days ago
Decomposed body found in wrecked Jeep ID’d as missing Phelan man
-
All News6 days ago
Granite Hills High School graduate was 1 of 2 soldiers killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash on San Clemente Island
-
All News6 days ago
Multiple shots fired at Mesa Linda Park in Victorville on Friday (video)
-
All News5 days ago
Loved ones raise funds for missing man found deceased in overturned Jeep in Phelan
-
All News6 days ago
Vehicle of missing 26-year-old man found near Harper Dry Lake Bed in Hinkley
-
All News6 days ago
$9.6 Million Project to begin on Highway 18 and Apple Valley Road
-
All News6 days ago
Hair salons, barbershops in SB County approved to operate indoors effective Monday 8/31