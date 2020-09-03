Local companies donate resources to Horsemen’s Center Park in Apple Valley

Apple Valley, CA – September 3, 2020: Thanks to the generous support of two local companies, critical irrigation needs at Horsemen’s Center Park are temporarily being met.

After reading the Town’s social media post last week, Arizona Pipeline Company CEO and President, David Syfrig, contacted the Town to offer his company’s support.

“I grew up riding bikes in this park. I have fond memories of this place and hope young boys and girls don’t miss out on the same fun and adventure that I experienced here,” said Syfrig. “Apple Valley is my hometown and I’m glad Arizona Pipeline can support this community.”

Arizona Pipeline will provide a water truck and driver, at no cost to the Town, for the next few months, to manually water the trees at the park.

This week, another local business owner, Ben Cooley, Cooley Construction, also provided a company water truck at no cost to the Town, for the Public Works division to fill the water tank at the park.

The Town does not possess a vehicle capable of watering the trees quickly and has had to rent water trucks or hire water delivery trucks to deliver water to the park intermittently for irrigation and sanitation purposes.

“It is heart-warming to see the generosity and community support of these companies. It is to be commended,” said Town Manager Doug Robertson. “We continue to work to find a permanent solution to the water needs of the park. For now, we are incredibly thankful for the support of Arizona Pipeline and Cooley Construction.”

