SUV Driver killed in crash involving big rig on El Mirage Road

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Adelanto.

The crash was reported as a big rig versus a white sedan at 1:08 p.m. September, 3rd, 2020 on the 4200 block of El Mirage Road.



San Bernardino County Fire personal arrived on scene and pronounced the driver of the white BMW SUV deceased.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

According to CHP logs, the “family was notified by others” of the BMW driver’s involvement in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

El Mirage Road was closed and all traffic was diverted onto northbound Sheep Creek Road while CHP officials investigated the collision.

