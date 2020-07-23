All News
Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 7/5 – 7/22/20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Lake fishing report from July 5 to July 22, 2020.
- Report completed by: Anthony
- Date of fishing report: 7/22/20
- Best Bait: Garlic Nightcrawlers, Shrimp, Mackerel
- Dates covered on this fishing report: 7/5/20 – 7/22/20
- Weather conditions: Hot days (approx. 93-99˚) and cool nights (approx. 55-62˚). We’ve had many clear sunny days, along with some Windy days.
- Water Temperature: 77˚, Water Level: 100% normal, Clarity: Clear to about 4 feet from shore.
- Last stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 7/16/20
- Next stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 7/23/20
- Hatchery: Superior Catfish Inc., Arvin, CA (Catfish)
- Average size: Most 1.5 – 2.5 pounds. Several caught were in the 2-4 range.
- Top Spots of the Week: Sandy Point, Grassy Bank, North Shore
CATCHES OF THE WEEK:
Hesperia Lake Park is located at 7500 Lake Arrowhead in Hesperia, CA 92345.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Hesperia man, 25, arrested for assault on a deputy and child cruelty
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for child cruelty, assault with a deadly weapon, and causing...
Apple Valley Town Council considers sales tax measure
Apple Valley, CA – July 23, 2020: At its July 28 meeting, the Town Council will discuss adding a ballot measure...
Modernization of the DMV Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
SACRAMENTO – As Californians adjust to the health, economic and societal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department...
Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 7/5 – 7/22/20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Lake fishing report from July 5 to July 22, 2020. Report completed by: Anthony Date of...
Employee finds juveniles breaking into classrooms at Morgan Kincaid Preparatory School
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Morgan Kincaid Preparatory School over the weekend....
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
-
All News4 weeks ago
Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect
-
All News2 weeks ago
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suspect arrested for murder in shooting that killed Hesperia man
-
All News2 weeks ago
Man found dead inside SUV in Wells Fargo parking lot
-
All News2 weeks ago
Murder investigation after man shot outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pregnant Woman from Hesperia Becomes Second In California to Die from COVID-19