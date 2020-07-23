Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 7/5 – 7/22/20

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Lake fishing report from July 5 to July 22, 2020.

Report completed by: Anthony

Date of fishing report: 7/22/20

Best Bait: Garlic Nightcrawlers, Shrimp, Mackerel

Dates covered on this fishing report: 7/5/20 – 7/22/20

Weather conditions: Hot days (approx. 93-99˚) and cool nights (approx. 55-62˚). We’ve had many clear sunny days, along with some Windy days.

Water Temperature: 77˚, Water Level: 100% normal, Clarity: Clear to about 4 feet from shore.

Last stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 7/16/20

Next stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 7/23/20

Hatchery: Superior Catfish Inc., Arvin, CA (Catfish)

Average size: Most 1.5 – 2.5 pounds. Several caught were in the 2-4 range.

Top Spots of the Week: Sandy Point, Grassy Bank, North Shore

CATCHES OF THE WEEK:

Tristen Lopez from Victorville pulled in a solid 5lb catfish using nightcrawlers off of Sandy Point.

Nana from Victorville landed herself a beautiful 5 fish limit using shrimp at Sandy Point.

Joshua Talasco makes the report with 2 separate catches coming in at 4lb & 6.4lb. Great week Joshua!

James Boyd from Las Vegas caught his first ever fish by Grassy Bank using garlic nightcrawlers. Awesome job!

Eric Hernandez from Hesperia reeled in a nice looking 6lb catfish at the North Shore using mackerel.

DePhilip Harris from Hesperia caught himself a nice 2 fish stringer using shrimp off the East Shore.

Hesperia Lake Park is located at 7500 Lake Arrowhead in Hesperia, CA 92345.

