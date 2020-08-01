All News
Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 7/22 – 7/30/20
Hesperia Lake Fishing Report:
- Date of fishing report: 7/30/20
- Report completed by: Anthony
- Best Bait: Garlic Mackerel, Shrimp, Nightcrawlers
- Dates covered on this fishing report: 7/22/20 – 7/30/20
- Weather conditions: Hot days (approx. 93-101˚) and cool nights (approx. 55-62˚). We’ve had many clear sunny days, along with some Windy days.
- Water Temperature: 77˚, Water Level: 100% normal, Clarity: Clear to about 4 feet from shore.
- Last stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 7/30/20
- Next stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 8/6/20
- Hatchery: Superior Catfish Inc., Arvin, CA (Catfish)
- Average size: Most 1.5 – 2.5 pounds. Several caught were in the 2-4 range.
- Top Spots of the Week: Sandy Point, Grassy Bank, East Shore
CATCHES OF THE WEEK:
Hesperia Lake Park is located at 7500 Lake Arrowhead in Hesperia, CA 92345.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
- Barstow residents urged to respond to the U.S. Census
- Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 7/22 – 7/30/20
- Enormous smoke plume from Apple Fire visible from the Victor Valley
- Saturday morning accident on SB-15 in Cajon Pass prompts freeway closure
- Man found dead in vacant lot along Bear Valley Road in Hesperia