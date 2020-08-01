Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 7/22 – 7/30/20

Hesperia Lake Fishing Report:

Date of fishing report: 7/30/20

Report completed by: Anthony

Best Bait: Garlic Mackerel, Shrimp, Nightcrawlers

Dates covered on this fishing report: 7/22/20 – 7/30/20

Weather conditions: Hot days (approx. 93-101˚) and cool nights (approx. 55-62˚). We’ve had many clear sunny days, along with some Windy days.

Water Temperature: 77˚, Water Level: 100% normal, Clarity: Clear to about 4 feet from shore.

Last stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 7/30/20

Next stock Catfish (1,000 LBS): Thursday, 8/6/20

Hatchery: Superior Catfish Inc., Arvin, CA (Catfish)

Average size: Most 1.5 – 2.5 pounds. Several caught were in the 2-4 range.

Top Spots of the Week: Sandy Point, Grassy Bank, East Shore

CATCHES OF THE WEEK:

Adam Hill from Buena Park had himself a great day catching his all day limit of 10 catfish, including an albino catfish, over at East Shore using garlic mackerel. What a day

Manuel Perez from Manteca landed himself a nice looking 5lb catfish using nightcrawlers by East Shore.

Reginald and Brandon each reeled in a solid catfish weighing in at 10lb & 8lb using mackerel on North Shore.

Eric and Austin out of Victorville reeled in a nice 6 catfish stringer using chicken with Cherry Kool-aide, also on North Shore.

Albert Franklin from San Bernardino landed a beautiful 8lb catfish using shrimp and nightcrawlers at Grassy Bank.

Carmelo from Corona landed a massive 11lb catfish using mackerel also on Grassy Bank.

Hesperia Lake Park is located at 7500 Lake Arrowhead in Hesperia, CA 92345.

