Enormous smoke plume from Apple Fire visible from the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An enormous plume of smoke from a vegetation fire burning over 60 miles away near the city of Beaumont is now visible from the Victor Valley.

The fire dubbed the #AppleFire has already destroyed at least one home and scorched over 1,900 acres and is 0% contained. Evacuation warnings have been ordered form Potato Canyon Area West to Raywood Flat, in San Bernardino County.

According to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest, “at this time, this is the only active fire on the forest and there are no threats to the mountain communities.”

The US Forest Service is in unified command with CalFire BDU and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District said the local air quality on Saturday and Sunday is unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange).

In any area impacted by smoke:

• everyone should avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion;

• people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children should remain indoors;

• keep windows and doors closed;

• run your air conditioner if you have one; recirculation function is ideal.

• avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Watch Live: SkyFOX is over the Apple Fire which burned over 1,900 acres in Riverside County. Evacuation orders are in place for residents near Cherry Valley. https://t.co/pQHzLl2urU — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 1, 2020

Smoke from the #AppleFire can be seen from throughout the Forest, including Big Bear (seen here). At this time, this is the only active fire on the forest and there are no threats to the mountain communities. Local evacuation info for the Cherry Valley area is on @RivCoReady pic.twitter.com/daX5F1iMtJ — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 1, 2020

Smoke seen from near the Victorville post office on Green Tree Blvd. (Hugo C. Valdez, Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

