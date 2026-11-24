SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators made seven felony arrests and seized nine firearms, including four ghost guns, during a week of Operation Consequences that included Adelanto, Victorville and Hesperia.

From November 16 through November 22, 2026, investigators served 29 search warrants across San Bernardino County, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The operation also included Colton, Fontana and San Bernardino.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division worked with patrol deputies and personnel from partner agencies. The department said investigators contacted gang members and people prohibited from possessing firearms during the operation.

The San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums (SMASH) Street Enforcement Team also conducted proactive patrols in San Bernardino and surrounding areas.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funding for countywide crime suppression to expand law enforcement services addressing quality-of-life issues. The Sheriff’s Department said Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months in the High Desert and areas under its jurisdiction around the city of San Bernardino.

The department said the operation aims to curb violent crime, disrupt criminal street gangs and arrest people who illegally possess, manufacture or traffic firearms.

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