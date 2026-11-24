Man Wounded In Early Morning Shooting On Plaimor Avenue In Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old man was taken to a trauma hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound at a Barstow home early Thursday morning.

Officers responded at about 3:49 a.m. on November 19, 2026, to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Plaimor Avenue, according to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department.

The man received medical aid at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Detectives took over the investigation and served a search warrant at the residence, where they found evidence related to the shooting. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Eric Santos at (760) 255-5134 or esantos@barstowca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).

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