BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Barstow Community College student was arrested Thursday after police said he was found with a loaded Glock-style “ghost gun” inside his vehicle on campus.

According to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department, officers responded at about 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, to a report of a subject possibly armed with a firearm at Barstow Community College.

Witnesses reported that the student, later identified as Barstow resident Jonathan Eldreth, had a firearm inside one of the college buildings. Police said witnesses later reported the firearm was inside Eldreth’s vehicle, which was parked on campus.

Witnesses provided Barstow Police Dispatch with a description of Eldreth and his location on campus, according to the department.

Officers arrived and requested that Barstow Community College initiate its lockdown protocol while they attempted to locate Eldreth.

Police said officers searched the building where Eldreth was reported to be and contacted him. He was detained without incident.

Officers searched Eldreth and his vehicle and located a Glock-style “ghost gun” inside the vehicle, loaded with live ammunition, according to the statement.

Police said officers determined there were no additional threats to students or staff at the location, and the lockdown was lifted.

Eldreth was arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of PC 25850(c)(6), carrying an unregistered loaded firearm, and PC 626.9(h), possession of a firearm on a college campus.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Officer Jacob Gatti at 760-256-2211 or jgatti@barstowca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!