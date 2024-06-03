Yucca Loma Road Widening Project to Cause Delays Starting June 10th

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Town of Apple Valley announced that a major construction project will commence on June 10th to widen Yucca Loma Road between Apple Valley Road and Chateau Court.

This three-phase project is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the area, according to recent actions taken by the Apple Valley Town Council.

During the construction period, which will continue through August, one lane of traffic will remain open. However, residents and commuters should anticipate delays and are advised to plan ahead to avoid congestion.

For those seeking alternative routes for east/west connections to Apple Valley Road, the town recommends using Sitting Bull Road to the south and Shoshonee to the north.

Town officials said businesses may remain open during construction. Crews will work diligently to minimize the impact to businesses and residents in the area.

For more details and updates on the project, please refer to the official announcements from the Town of Apple Valley.





