Youth baseball coach arrested in Hesperia for downloading and distributing child pornography
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A coach with the High Desert PONY baseball division is accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet, officials said.
The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ryan Matthew Pratt, a resident of Hesperia, was arrested on May 10, 2022.
According to the Fontana Police Department, a search warrant was served at his residence in the 15200 block of Kimball Street.
Inside the location, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force seized multiple electronic devices. Officials said that evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located.
Pratt was arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography and booked at the West Valley Detention Center. Pratt posted bail and was released from custody at 1:00 am on May 11, 2022. According to booking logs, he does not have any court date appearance scheduled.
The High Desert Pony baseball league said Pratt was a coach in their 6u division and he has been removed from the team.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
PONY Baseball and Softball is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Washington, Pennsylvania. Started in 1951, PONY organizes youth baseball and softball leagues and tournaments, as over 500,000 players annually play PONY in over 4,000 leagues throughout the United States and over 40 countries world-wide.
