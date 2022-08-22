You’re invited to Hesperia Days 2022

HESPERIA, Calif. — The 2022 Hesperia Days celebration is almost here! Join the Hesperia Recreation and Park District on September 17th, 2022, for some family fun.

Events will include the annual parade, 5K race, vendor booths, Kid’s Fun Zone, family-friendly outdoor music festival, entertainment, and fireworks!

Admission is free to events, with nominal fees charged for some activities. All parking at Hesperia Lake Park is $5. Events are held at various locations in Hesperia.

The Hesperia Days Rodeo has finally returned! Held September 17th and 18th at the Val Shearer Arena at Hesperia Lake Park, be sure to join the fun. Tickets are limited and available on our website for $15 per day.

Please visit HesperiaParks.com for more information.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.