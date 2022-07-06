Young victims in fatal Stoddard Wells OHV hit-and-run crash ID’d, search for suspect continues

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The search continues for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and left an 11-year-old girl fighting for her life over the 4th of July weekend at the Stoddard Wells OHV area.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, just before 9:00 pm, Jacob Martinez and Christina Bird were riding on a 2019 TaoTao ATV near their family campsite when they were struck by a side-by-side UTV, believed to be a 2021 Razor Turbo S or S4 in a Velocity Orange Madness coloration.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station investigated the crash and said the unknown driver of the UTV was eastbound on Stoddard Wells Road, east of Central Road when it struck the ATV.

Family member Daisee Montano shared details about the night of the tragic incident via an Instagram post.

“The impact was so severe that Jacob’s helmet was ejected from his head. His lifeless body was left facing down,” she stated. According to Daisee a bystander rushed over and attempted to perform life-saving measures on her nephew. “We knew by looking at him that his beautiful soul was gone.”

Daisee said Christina was laying closely next to him bleeding from her head and with scratches on her face.

“She had a pulse and paramedics did what they could to keep her alive. She was taken and airlifted to [the] nearest hospital and is fighting for her life. She has two broken arms, two broken legs, pelvic injuries, spinal cord injuries, she is not receiving any blood flow to her brain and we are just waiting for the uncertain,” stated Daisee in her post.

According to Daisee, the driver that struck them did not stop but was aware of the accident because a witness reported seeing the side-by-side turn off its lights as it drove away. The orange hood belonging to a Polaris RZR was left behind at the crash scene.

“Our family is devastated. The kids and our families loved the desert. It was our annual trip and one time to spend time together and enjoy our families who all live in different cities. My brother did not have to witness his son laying there so gruesomely. My older nieces did not have to lose their baby brother and their baby sister at the same time.” stated Daisee.

Daisee is pleading with the community as well as local businesses to please help find the person responsible.

“We need to bring justice to our families and find the senseless people who left these innocent children to die,” she stated. “If any businesses have seen or noticed anything please share what you know. These people need to eventually fix the damages, they need to store their side-by-side, even if at a storage place.”

Jacob is remembered as the sweetest most warm-hearted little boy whose life was cut way too short. Donations to help with his burial expenses are being accepted via the following Gofundme: Jacob Martinez

A Gofundme has also been launched for Christina or more commonly known by her family as ‘Tina’. According to the latest updates, Tina has severe trauma and they are doing everything they can to save her.

Account organizer, Ernest Nunez said “we are coming down the stretch with the uncertain almost becoming true. We love you all and thank you for the support we have received. Please continue to pray hard tonight. We need all prayer warriors to come out.” Donations can be made via the following Gofundme link: Help for Christina Bird life

The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating this crash and is requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Cesar Ramos, ID 21878 or Officer J. Rodriguez, ID 21422 at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.

(stock photo of a 2021 Razor Turbo S or S4 in a Velocity Orange Madness coloration)