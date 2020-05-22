Yard sales, drive-in movies, and lakes reopen in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Yard/garage sales, drive-in movies, and outdoor rentals (kayaks, bikes, boats, carts, etc.) have been added to the “Open Now” list approved by the County of San Bernardino.

County Health Officials released the new guidelines that went into effect on May 20, 2020.

List of businesses now open in the Victor Valley:

ESSENTIAL SERVICES Banks/convenience stores/essential state and local government functions (law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services)/food (farmers markets, food banks, grocery stores)/gas stations/financial institutions/laundromats and laundry services/ pharmacies/take-out and delivery restaurants/food trucks with protective PPE and no crowds

RETAIL

(Open for delivery or curbside pickup only) Bookstores/clothing and shoe stores/florists/home and furnishing stores/jewelry stores/ sporting goods stores/toy stores/manufacturing and logistics to support retail

HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Dental services/preventive care services and elective surgeries/ telehealth encouraged

LIMITED SERVICES

(Does not generally require close customer contact) Appliance repair/car washes/dog walking/pet grooming/ residential and janitorial cleaning/plumbing

OFFICES

All sectors, not only critical infrastructure, with telework still recommended/ includes faith-based and non-profit offices

OUTDOORS

Drive-in movies/golf courses/lakes/outdoor museums/ outdoor rentals (kayaks, bikes, boats, carts, etc.)/parks/trails/yard & garage sales

CHILD CARE

Daycare facilities/in-home babysitting

DRIVE-UP GRADUATION CEREMONIES

RELIGIOUS SERVICES

Drive-up services only/wedding and gravesite services; limit to 10 people

SHORT-TERM RENTALS AND CAMPGROUNDS

One campsite/short-term rental per immediate household; no gatherings or parties

TRADE SCHOOLS THAT SUPPORT ESSENTIAL WORKERS

NOT YET OPEN

Community centers/dine-in restaurants/convention centers/group campsites/ entertainment venues (movie theaters, gaming, gambling, arcade venues, pro sports, indoor museums, zoos, and libraries)/hospitality services (bars, wineries, tasting rooms and lounges)/hotels and motels for leisure and tourism/in-person graduation ceremonies/firework shows/live entertainment and sports venues/personal services (hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios)/picnic areas/playgrounds/public pools/theme parks

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.