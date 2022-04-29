All News
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on the northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Thursday morning head-on crash in the Cajon Pass was caused by a wrong-way driver.
The traffic collision was reported at 8:51 am, on the northbound I-15 freeway near the Blue Cut area.
California Highway Patrol officer Ivan Sandoval told VVNG a 32-year-old male from Corona was driving a Honda CRV northbound when for unknown reasons he made a U-turn and began to travel southbound and collided head-on into a Honda Accord.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the gray sedan was driving southbound in northbound lanes and went head-on with a black Honda Pilot.
The impact caused the SUV to overturn and land on its roof in the middle lanes of the NB I-15 freeway.
Per the incident logs, a male wearing a white striped shirt ran from the vehicle and across the lanes on the southbound side before jumping the railing.
The male was located on a sloped area along the freeway near Kenwood Blvd.
CHP officials said both drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.
The collision is still under investigation, anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer D. Peterson at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
