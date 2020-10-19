Wrightwood Market burglarized; suspects remain at large

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are seeking information to identify two suspects wanted for a burglary at Wrightwood Market.

It happened on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at approximately 11:50pm, when two suspects broke into the business located at 1315 Highway 2 in Wrightwood.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspects entered the business by throwing a bottle through the window and breaking the glass. “Once inside, the suspects stole cigarettes and alcohol,” stated the release.

The suspects were last seen driving westbound on Highway 2 in a Black GMC Terrain.

Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5’6”-5’8”, approximately 150-170lbs. He was wearing a Braves hat and Blue hoodie.

Suspect #2 is described as a Black male adult, 5’10”-6’0”, approximately 175-185lbs. He was wearing a striped long sleeve shirt and was wearing gold earrings and watch.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Gernon at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Phelan Sub-Station, 760-995-8781. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

