Wrightwood man shot and killed inside his home, suspect arrested

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Wrightwood man was shot and killed inside his home, officials said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Victor Valley Station obtained information regarding suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 5700 block of Heath Creek Dr and responded to conduct a welfare check at around 5:00 pm, on May 29, 2022.

Deputies found the victim identified as Nicholas Robinson deceased inside the home.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives learned Robinson and another subject, identified as 23-year-old Liam Boroff, were involved in a physical altercation, and Boroff fled to Mexico.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Boroff was later detained in the United States after turning himself in.”

Detectives interviewed Boroff and eventually arrested him for PC 187 (A) – Murder. Boroff was booked in at the West Valley Detention Center where he remains without bail.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details are available for release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

