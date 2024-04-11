Wrightwood Classic Car Show Pre-Registration on Now

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The mountain town of Wrightwood CA will host the 30th annual Wrightwood Classic Car Show Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features vehicles dating from the 1930’s to 1975 including American-made rods, customs, classics, coupes, muscle cars, trucks and special interest cars.

Vehicles will be set up in and around downtown Wrightwood for several thousand visitors to enjoy. Pre-registration is $40 per car and will be accepted through July 28. Day of registration is $50 per car.

Participants are encouraged to spend the night in Wrightwood on Friday, August 16. A get-together featuring small bites provided by the Wrightwood Inn, a vehicle cruise through town at 7 p.m. and KJ karaoke at 9 p.m. is one of several food and entertainment options in town to choose from the night before.

The Wrightwood Classic Car Show is hosted by the Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce. Online registration is encouraged and is safe and secure.

Visit wrightwoodchamber.org and scroll to annual events to pre-register before the July 28 deadline.





(Scroll Down To Comment)