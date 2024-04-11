 
All NewsEventsTri City Communities

Wrightwood Classic Car Show Pre-Registration on Now

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 11, 2024 | 1:19 pmLast Updated: April 11, 2024 | 1:20 pm

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The mountain town of Wrightwood CA will host the 30th annual Wrightwood Classic Car Show Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features vehicles dating from the 1930’s to 1975 including American-made rods, customs, classics, coupes, muscle cars, trucks and special interest cars. 

Vehicles will be set up in and around downtown Wrightwood for several thousand visitors to enjoy. Pre-registration is $40 per car and will be accepted through July 28. Day of registration is $50 per car.

Participants are encouraged to spend the night in Wrightwood on Friday, August 16. A get-together featuring small bites provided by the Wrightwood Inn, a vehicle cruise through town at 7 p.m. and KJ karaoke at 9 p.m. is one of several food and entertainment options in town to choose from the night before.

The Wrightwood Classic Car Show is hosted by the Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce. Online registration is encouraged and is safe and secure.

Visit wrightwoodchamber.org and scroll to annual events to pre-register before the July 28 deadline.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 11, 2024 | 1:19 pmLast Updated: April 11, 2024 | 1:20 pm

More Local News

Hesperia Police Department Will Conduct DUI Patrols on Friday, April 12, 2024

April 11, 2024
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of a Felon for Weapons and Ammunition Possession After Hours Long Stand-Off

UPDATE: Two Detained After Hours Long Stand-Off in the Apple Valley Stater Bros Parking Lot

April 10, 2024
three people injured in a crash involving a ford f150 and a semi in apple valley

Three Airlifted After Collision Between Pickup and Semi-Truck in Apple Valley

April 8, 2024
total eclipse april 8, 2024

How Much of the Total Solar Eclipse in 2024 Will Be Visible From the Victor Valley?

April 8, 2024
Back to top button