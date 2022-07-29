World Series of Cannabis and Burning Treez Festival two-day event coming to Adelanto Plaza

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The newly rebranded Adelanto Plaza & Event Center is preparing to host the inaugural CANNEX World Series of Cannabis Expo and Burning Treez Music Festival on August 26th and 27, 2022.

The two-day event will bring together hip hop superstars professional athletes, industry experts, Raider Nation, and cannabis consumers on August 26th and 27, 2022.

World Series of Cannabis August 26th:

Cultivators and brands from around California will compete to lay claim to over 30 titles up for grabs. The day will also see a business-to-business Cannabis Expo alongside seminars and expert speakers on the topic of survival in the highly competitive California cannabis industry.

(The World Series of Cannabis will be the highlight on August 26th)

Burning Treez Festival August 27th:

The Burning Treez Festival will take over the Adelanto Stadium on August 27th with renowned hip hop and R&B artists gracing the stage, headlined by Ludacris, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, and other legendary lyricists. In the parking lot, the Raider Nation will hold their annual kick-off event at a tailgate party hosted by GAME DAY, UFC veteran Elias Theodorou, and US #1 ranked Slap Fight Champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian, will host a slap-fighting Chin Check Slap Down that will see the biggest fighters delivering the biggest slaps.

“This unparalleled event will set a new bar for cannabis-related events and entertainment in California. Our renovated stadium is devoted to the plant, the industry, and the consumers it supports. Through the support of our sponsors and partners, this crazy dream has turned into an incredible reality,” says Lip Yow, Founder and CEO of CANNEXS and GAME DAY. “We worked hard over the past two years to ensure there is a place for cannabis and trailblazing entertainment to co-exist in the California desert.”

Tickets:

The event is 21+ over. There are several ticket options still available. Early bird tickets start at $79.00 plus tax and include one free admission to the Raider Nation Kick-Off Event from 12 pm – 6 pm, in the parking lot. The Music Festival starts at 4 pm, and ends at midnight, inside the Stadium.

Or you can take it all in and purchase the Cannexs VIP Experience ticket for $500. Tickets can be purchased via the following link: TICKETS (be sure to use codeword FREETSHIRT).

The Adelanto Plaza and Event Center is a multi-purpose stadium that holds over 12,000 people located at 12000 Stadium Way in Adelanto.

