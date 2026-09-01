Worker Killed In Big Bear Hit-And-Run Identified As 43-Year-Old Riverside Man

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Riverside man who was working when he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning in the Big Bear area has been identified as Edgar Chavez.

The incident was first reported at approximately 7:11 a.m. on August 31, 2026, on Greenway Drive and Big Bear Blvd. According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, Chavez was working at the time he was struck.

An early entry in the CHP log stated, “COWORKER WAS WORKING AND VEH HIT HIM AND TOOK OFF EB ON BIG BEAR BLVD.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CHP notes described the suspected vehicle as a gray Toyota Tundra and indicated authorities were attempting to locate it. Another entry reported a gray Toyota Tundra traveling eastbound on Big Bear Boulevard with a traffic collision damage indicator cone underneath the vehicle.

The CHP log later indicated that fire personnel performed CPR and that Chavez had sustained major lacerations to his face. At 8:04 a.m., the CHP log indicated Chavez had been pronounced dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities established a hard closure and a SigAlert was issued while authorities investigated the fatal incident. The closure remained in effect for several hours, and the roadway was reopened just before 3:30 p.m.

The information provided does not indicate whether the suspected driver or vehicle was located. No additional details regarding what type of work Chavez was performing at the time he was struck were available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional information from the California Highway Patrol will be added to this article as it becomes available.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT