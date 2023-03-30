Worker killed at job site outside of Dr. Pepper facility at SCLA in Victorville

UPDATE 3/30 at 12:30 pm — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 57-year-old Craig E. McIntosh, a resident of Prescott, AZ.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A contractor working at a job site outside of the Keurig/Dr. Pepper warehouse located at Southern California Logistics Airport (SCLA) in Victorville died following a workplace accident Wednesday morning.

On March 29, 2023, at about 8:10 am, Victorville City Fire responded to the 18100 block of Gateway Drive regarding a CPR in progress. Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported it was an obvious death and pronounced the individual deceased.

The group of contractors had been working at the location since the beginning of the week and were using machinery to excavate the ground. The circumstances of what exactly occurred that resulted in the man’s death are currently unknown.

Employees working inside the facility were briefly informed of the fatal accident that occurred outside. They were told it involved a contractor and not a Dr. Pepper Snapple employee and offered the chance for anyone to speak to someone if needed while at work.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department PIO Gloria Huerta said this investigation is being handled by the DA’s Office.

A group of people, including one that wore a black jacket with yellow words on the back that read Police D.A. Investigator, walked the area as they conducted an investigation.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office pending notification on the next of kin.

This story will be updated with additional information when it becomes available.

