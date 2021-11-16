Connect with us

Woman’s body found in field near Mojave Drive in Victorville

Published

13 hours ago

on

woman found dead in field in victorville
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the desert Tuesday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 7:30 am, on November 16, 2021, along the 14900 block of Mesa Linda Avenue after the paved road ends and meets with the dirt portion of Hook Blvd.

A witness told VVNG a man was out walking his dog in the field when he came across the body. The frantic male ran to a nearby residence and asked the homeowner to call 911.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's homicide detectives conducted an investigation after a woman was found dead in Victorville.
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed that when deputies arrived a female was found deceased in a desert area and homicide detectives were requested to conduct the investigation.

According to the witness, the victim was a Hispanic adult female. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

