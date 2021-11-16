All News
Woman’s body found in field near Mojave Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the desert Tuesday morning in Victorville.
It happened at about 7:30 am, on November 16, 2021, along the 14900 block of Mesa Linda Avenue after the paved road ends and meets with the dirt portion of Hook Blvd.
A witness told VVNG a man was out walking his dog in the field when he came across the body. The frantic male ran to a nearby residence and asked the homeowner to call 911.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed that when deputies arrived a female was found deceased in a desert area and homicide detectives were requested to conduct the investigation.
According to the witness, the victim was a Hispanic adult female. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville man, 57, arrested for distributing child porn
-
All News7 days ago
Casa Delicias in Hesperia damaged in early morning fire
-
All News6 days ago
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck near Desert Valley Hospital
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia man, 29, arrested for downloading and distributing child porn
-
All News6 days ago
Semi destroyed in fire near the 15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia