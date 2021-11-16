Woman’s body found in field near Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the desert Tuesday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 7:30 am, on November 16, 2021, along the 14900 block of Mesa Linda Avenue after the paved road ends and meets with the dirt portion of Hook Blvd.

A witness told VVNG a man was out walking his dog in the field when he came across the body. The frantic male ran to a nearby residence and asked the homeowner to call 911.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed that when deputies arrived a female was found deceased in a desert area and homicide detectives were requested to conduct the investigation.

According to the witness, the victim was a Hispanic adult female. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.