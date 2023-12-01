Woman’s body found after teenagers report abandoned car in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a woman discovered in the desert area of Oak Hills prompted an investigation Thursday.

According to a local resident who spoke exclusively to VVNG, her teenage son and his friend, age 14 and 15, found an abandoned vehicle while they were dirt bike riding.

As the young boys were enjoying their ride, they stumbled upon a white 2009 Toyota Corolla with Florida license plates in the vicinity of Maple Avenue and Musgrave Road on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The vehicle appeared to be wedged in rough terrain, along the dirt portion of Maple Avenue, between Musgrave Road and Whitehaven Street.

There were no signs of any human occupants only an open car door revealing a cat inside the abandoned car.

Concerned by the circumstances, the Hesperia Police Department was alerted.

The following day, on November 30, 2023, the teenagers decided to return to the scene to check on the cat’s well-being and offer it some water if necessary. To their astonishment, the area was closed off with sheriff’s tape, and numerous detectives were present.

Unbeknownst to the teenagers, law enforcement officials had uncovered the body of a woman within 200 feet of the abandoned vehicle.

This discovery prompted an intensive investigation into the incident.

Mara Rodriguez, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, officially confirmed the news, stating, “A deceased female was discovered at the location. The Hesperia station will be conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, which remains ongoing.”

On Friday afternoon, the victim was identified as Nicole E Stover, a 23-year-old resident of Boca Raton, Florida. According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office, her cause of death was listed as suicide.

At present, no further details are immediately available regarding this incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

