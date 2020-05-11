Woman with burns rushed to hospital on Mother’s Day; suspect arrested

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting an attempted murder investigation at a home in Hesperia after a woman with burn injuries was rushed to a hospital on Mother’s Day.

It happened at about 2:34 pm, on May 10, 2020, in the 11700 block of Third Avenue.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Jodi Miller said deputies responded to the report of a female victim burned at the location.

According to Miller, a male suspect is in custody, however, his name was not available for release at the time of this report. Miller said Bomb and Arson responded to the location and are conducting the investigation.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.