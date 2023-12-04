Woman trapped, seriously injured in crash on southbound 15 freeway in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Several people were injured and a woman was trapped following a crash Sunday afternoon on the southbound 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

At approximately 3:44 p.m., on December 3, 2023, emergency services were alerted as a silver van, towing a trailer, collided with a pole at the Cajon scales. The impact caused significant damage to the van, leaving it in a mangled state.

Firefighters and the California Highway Patrol swiftly responded to the scene.

A female occupant became trapped inside the wreckage, requiring extensive extrication. Firefighters diligently worked to free her and requested additional equipment to help stabilize the vehicle.

The severity of her injuries prompted a request for a helicopter, which is scheduled to land at the scales. Information on the condition or injuries sustained by the other occupants is currently unknown.

A second vehicle, a blue Prius was involved in the crash and was located in the center divider. No injuries were reported by the occupants in this vehicle.

The aftermath of the collision severely impacted southbound traffic on the 15 freeway, resulting in significant delays for commuters traversing the area.

Presently, the California Highway Patrol is actively investigating the cause of the crash. Further details concerning this incident have yet to be released.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Copy URL URL Copied