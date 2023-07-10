Person transported to hospital after Monday morning house fire in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was transported to a local hospital following a Monday morning fire in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 8:00 am, on July 10, 2023, in the 16300 block of Pauhaska Road.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District were dispatched to the call and reported black smoke visible from the station. Additionally, crews received information of a person possibly still inside the structure and requiring a rescue.

(Photo: Star L. Mesa)

According to reports, a female neighbor ran inside the home to check that everyone was out of the house.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported an exterior fire that extended to a single-story residence and into the attic. Crews entered the structure and reported the person was located in the rear and safe.

An ambulance was requested and the person was subsequently transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. An update on their condition was not available at the time of this article.

(Photo: Star L. Mesa)

The fire kept crews busy until about 9:00 am when they reported the majority of the fire was knocked down.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(Photo: Evelyne Bize)

(Photo: Mike White)

