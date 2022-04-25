All News
Woman transported to hospital after crisis intervention on Victorville overpass
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crisis intervention on Sunday afternoon prompted a brief closure of the Niqualli/La Mesa Road overpass in Victorville.
At about 1:34 pm, on April 24, 2022, deputies were out with the adult female who had a knife and began cutting herself.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said deputies had their less-lethal ready and eventually deployed it. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the woman’s arm before she was transported by AMR to a local hospital.
Westbound lanes on La Mesa Road were temporarily closed during the investigation.
“That is all the information that will be released at this time” stated the spokeswoman.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Trained crisis workers are available to talk 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your confidential and toll-free call goes to the nearest crisis center in the Lifeline national network. These centers provide crisis counseling and mental health referrals.
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
TTY: 1-800-799-4889
suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Live Online Chat
