Woman, Teen Arrested After $650 Robbery At Apple Valley Target

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman and a 17-year-old Apple Valley boy were arrested after authorities said they stole approximately $650 worth of merchandise and assaulted a loss prevention employee while fleeing the Target store in Apple Valley.

The incident was reported at about 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Target, located at 19201 Bear Valley Road.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, authorities said April Hickerson, 32, and the juvenile gathered merchandise and passed all points of sale without paying. As the pair fled the store with the merchandise, Hickerson allegedly assaulted a loss prevention employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies later located the suspects’ vehicle traveling through a business parking lot near Apple Valley Road and Pimlico Road. A traffic stop was conducted, and Hickerson and the juvenile were detained without incident.

All of the stolen merchandise was recovered, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hickerson was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of robbery and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. The juvenile was cited and released to a guardian.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, by texting “REPORT” to 844-909-3006 or by visiting the Sheriff’s Department tip website.

ADVERTISEMENT

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT