Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Hesperia remains hospitalized
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 49-year-old woman remains hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
The Hesperia Police Department is looking for information that may lead to the driver who is wanted in connection to the incident that occurred Friday night.
It happened at approximately 10:37 p.m. on November 18, 2022, in the area of Donert Street and Hesperia Road in the City of Hesperia.
San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived onscene and located a woman suffering from major injuries after she was struck by an unknown type of vehicle that fled the scene.
The 49-year-old pedestrian was hit as she crossed the street, officials confirmed.
The victim was flown to a trauma center, where she remains hospitalized, a San Bernardino County Sheriff Spokesperson told VVNG.
Deputies are still investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500.
