Woman steals soda and brandishes knife at liquor store clerk in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a female suspect who brandished a knife and stole from a liquor store in Hesperia.

It happened back on February 23, 2021, at about 11:22 AM., at M & M Liquor Store located at 15661 Mauna Loa Street.

Sheriff’s officials said the unknown female suspect entered the business and stole a soda from the store. The clerk followed the woman out of the store and confronted her. “The suspect pulled a black knife from her bag and displayed it to the clerk,” stated officials.

(photo courtesy of Hesperia Police Department)

The suspect fled the location on foot and is described as an unknown Hispanic female adult, last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants.

The suspect appears to have tattoos on her chest with unknown text/name on the right side and “Angel” on the left.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy E. Getts at the Hesperia Police Department (760) 947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME(27463).

(photo courtesy of Hesperia Police Department)

