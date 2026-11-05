Woman Stabbed Multiple Times In Adelanto; Female Suspect In Custody

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was stabbed multiple times Wednesday afternoon in an incident being investigated as attempted murder, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded at about 1:00 p.m. on November 4, 2026, to the Desert Garden Apartments in the 11200 block of Lee Avenue, near Bellflower Street, for an unknown problem.

Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told VVNG that deputies located an adult woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Deputies identified and located an adult female suspect, who was taken into custody. Her name and age had not been confirmed, according to Orejel.

The exact location where the victim was found has not been confirmed. It also remains unknown whether the stabbing occurred at the apartment complex or at another location.

At the complex, crime scene tape surrounded a black 2023 Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped near several parking spaces. A detective and a deputy searched the vehicle.

No additional information about the victim’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing was provided.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

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