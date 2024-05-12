Woman shot, killed at a home in Victorville; no arrests made

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a murder suspect who shot and killed a 37-year-old Victorville woman.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 3:10 p.m., deputies from Victorville responded to the report of a shooting at a residence in the 16300 block of Orick Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found Stephanie Santacruz suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. The suspect is unknown and remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.





