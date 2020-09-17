Woman shot inside room at Green Tree Inn in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police responded to the Green Tree Inn after a woman was shot Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 9:53 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the 14100 block of Green Tree Blvd. in Victorville.

A 38-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was rushed to a trauma center for surgery.

A detective and several deputies were seen conducting an investigation inside a downstairs room of the two-story hotel.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation was ongoing and had no other information for release.

Additional details will be updated as they become available.

A woman was shot at the Green Tree Inn in Victorville. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.