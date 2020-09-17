All News
Woman shot inside room at Green Tree Inn in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police responded to the Green Tree Inn after a woman was shot Wednesday morning.
It happened at about 9:53 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the 14100 block of Green Tree Blvd. in Victorville.
A 38-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was rushed to a trauma center for surgery.
A detective and several deputies were seen conducting an investigation inside a downstairs room of the two-story hotel.
Sheriff’s officials said the investigation was ongoing and had no other information for release.
Additional details will be updated as they become available.
