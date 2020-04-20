Woman shot in Victorville Sunday night and airlifted in critical condition

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Victorville.

On April 19th, 2020, at 8:58 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the 16500 block of Lariat Road near Rodeo Drive for reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, the Victorville Fire Department requested a helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center to further airlift the victim to an out-of-area trauma center.

There had been no reported arrests in connection to the alleged shooting, and authorities did not immediately provide suspect information or further details.

The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (760)241-2911.

