Woman shot and killed on Lark Rd in Wrightwood
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday in Wrightwood.
It happened at about 5:17 pm, on December 29, 2021, in the 500 block of Lark Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies responded to a home at the location and discovered a female with a gunshot wound.
Rodriguez said the woman was pronounced deceased. “Homicide is still active in the investigation and further details will be released at a later time,” stated Rodriguez.
According to unverified reports from neighbors, the husband was taken into custody for shooting his wife, however, authorities have not confirmed.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
