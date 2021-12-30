Woman shot and killed on Lark Rd in Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday in Wrightwood.

It happened at about 5:17 pm, on December 29, 2021, in the 500 block of Lark Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies responded to a home at the location and discovered a female with a gunshot wound.

(image: google maps)

Rodriguez said the woman was pronounced deceased. “Homicide is still active in the investigation and further details will be released at a later time,” stated Rodriguez.

According to unverified reports from neighbors, the husband was taken into custody for shooting his wife, however, authorities have not confirmed.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

