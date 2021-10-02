All News
Woman shot and killed on Jasmine Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening in Victorville.
It happened just before 7:00 pm on October 1, 2021, in the 16000 block of Jasmine Street.
A neighbor said there was some sort of disagreement in the front yard of a home that was followed by gunfire. Sheriff’s officials confirmed shots were fired and a woman is deceased.
As of 9:00 am on Saturday morning, a stretch of Jasmine Street remained closed while homicide detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence.
No other information is available for release and at this time it’s unknown if any arrests have been made. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville CHP to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News4 days ago
SB County Parks District Employee Arrested for False Imprisonment of a Co-Worker
-
All News3 days ago
Elderly man assaulted and tied up during home invasion in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
3 arrested after victim uses GPS to help track stolen property in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
One airlifted after rollover crash on 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Adelanto man arrested for the murder of Mark Alexander in Phelan
-
All News1 day ago
CHP identifies suspect sought in fatal Lucerne Valley hit-and-run