Woman shot and killed on Jasmine Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening in Victorville.

It happened just before 7:00 pm on October 1, 2021, in the 16000 block of Jasmine Street.

A neighbor said there was some sort of disagreement in the front yard of a home that was followed by gunfire. Sheriff’s officials confirmed shots were fired and a woman is deceased.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

As of 9:00 am on Saturday morning, a stretch of Jasmine Street remained closed while homicide detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence.

No other information is available for release and at this time it’s unknown if any arrests have been made. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.