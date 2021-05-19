Woman shot 3 times found inside a stranger’s vehicle in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was found inside a stranger’s vehicle.

The incident happened on May 15, 2021, at about 9:52 am, in the 13300 block of Palmdale Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the owner of the car left the car unlocked while they went inside the business.

Rodriguez said the female had been shot 3 times and was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. “The victim was not cooperative with deputies at the scene,” stated Rodriguez.

There is no suspect information or leads at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(image: google maps)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.